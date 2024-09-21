Photo: Jennifer Aniston concerned for Matt LeBlanc after birthday: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly worried about her friend, Matt LeBlanc.

Following the Friends veteran’s birthday, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “Nobody’s body shaming Matt or accusing him of anything untoward lifestyle, that’s not what’s going on here.”

The source went on to explain, “What’s concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he’s such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next.”

“He’s been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry,” the confidante mentioned.

For those, the legendary actor left the world mourning on 28th October 2023 after drowning in his jacuzzi.

The source also pointed out, “But aside from that, he’s just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing.”

“That’s just plain sad for everyone to see,” they also remarked in conclusion.

This tip comes after Jennifer Aniston hopes Matt LeBlanc spends his birthday doing “nothing" as he turned 57 on Thursday, 25th July 2024.