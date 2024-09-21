Photo: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber growing apart due to differences: Source

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are reportedly going through relationship struggles.

Recently, a source dished to Life & Style, “Austin and Kaia have always had a lot of things working against them.”

In addition to this, the source noted that prime reason for their alleged fallout is the “big culture difference between how they were brought up.”

For those unversed, the pair fueled breakup rumours when the 33-year-old actor did not show up on the mogul’s birthday.

It was not the first time when source pointed out the differences between the pair’s background as earlier it was revealed, "Kaia is from a different world than Austin, who had to fight for everything he has and prove himself at every turn."

"The fact that his dreams are finally coming true after years of struggle has only intensified that disconnection. Sure, they're both 'actors' but they have nothing in common, and they know it," the source reported then.

However, it was claimed at the time that they work well with each other because opposites attract.