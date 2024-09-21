 
Geo News

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber growing apart due to differences: Source

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are reportedly having second thoughts about romance

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2024

Photo: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber growing apart due to differences: Source
Photo: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber growing apart due to differences: Source

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are reportedly going through relationship struggles.

Recently, a source dished to Life & Style, “Austin and Kaia have always had a lot of things working against them.”

In addition to this, the source noted that prime reason for their alleged fallout is the “big culture difference between how they were brought up.”

For those unversed, the pair fueled breakup rumours when the 33-year-old actor did not show up on the mogul’s birthday.

It was not the first time when source pointed out the differences between the pair’s background as earlier it was revealed, "Kaia is from a different world than Austin, who had to fight for everything he has and prove himself at every turn."

"The fact that his dreams are finally coming true after years of struggle has only intensified that disconnection. Sure, they're both 'actors' but they have nothing in common, and they know it," the source reported then.

However, it was claimed at the time that they work well with each other because opposites attract. 

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi go 'all out' for second wedding in Italy
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi go 'all out' for second wedding in Italy
Jennifer Lopez turns to unhealthy habit to cope with Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez turns to unhealthy habit to cope with Ben Affleck divorce
Hollywood turns on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as their influence fades
Hollywood turns on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as their influence fades
Johnny Depp marks beginning of a new era: Report
Johnny Depp marks beginning of a new era: Report
Jennifer Garner joins Matt Damon in Ben Affleck 'mercy squad': Source video
Jennifer Garner joins Matt Damon in Ben Affleck 'mercy squad': Source
Tim McGraw celebrates wife Fail Hill's 57th birthday
Tim McGraw celebrates wife Fail Hill's 57th birthday
Jessica Alba reveals if she'll reprise 'Fantastic Four' role
Jessica Alba reveals if she'll reprise 'Fantastic Four' role
Kevin Costner faces 'money issues' after 'Horizon' flop: Source
Kevin Costner faces 'money issues' after 'Horizon' flop: Source