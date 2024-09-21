Photo: Taylor Swift changes mindset due to Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift has reportedly gotten more flexible about what she wants to show the world.

And according to the latest findings of Life & Style, this change of approached has been fueled by her increasing coziness with Travis Kelce.

As per a confidante, “Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down.”

The source also noted, “When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be,” adding, “That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has.”

“But at this point, she just wants to take the shackles off and let people judge them based on what comes naturally,” the source continued.

They remarked before starting a new topic, “You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game.”

For those unversed, the songstress turned heads in a denim outfit at the NFL Season Opener on 5th September 2024.

Embracing her glamourous aura, the Cruel Summer crooner donned a Versace corset top, an apparent nod to the couple's first public date night in October 2023, and Grlfrnd denim shorts.