Selena Gomez strongly hits out at haters: 'Shameful'

Her bold response came after trollers attacked her for her revelation

September 22, 2024

Selena Gomez is calling out the trollers who are coming at her after she revealed she cannot have children due to medical conditions.

Speaking frankly at the Women in Film event, the Only Murders in the Building actress said, "I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and when you want help." 

"That is not shameful. So yeah, I shared that I can't carry a child. Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar. ---- off! That's what my life is like."

This came after she opened up about her inner truth in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," she said "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Coming to her medical conditions, Selena faced lupus in 2013 and afterward had a transplant of kidney in 2017. Three years later, bipolar disorder was diagnosed in the actress, whose medication, she said, could affect her chances of having a baby.

