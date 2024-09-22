 
David Beckham inches close to the 100th mark

The figure is related to David Beckham's number of tattoos

September 22, 2024

David Beckham added a new tattoo on his body, which was already full of them, as his tally moves close to the 100th.

His new ink carved on the side of his leg shows two hands pressed — indicating a prayer position.  

This new art, the former English footballer said in the post, he got from Certified Letter Boy, a tattoo artist who is based in London.

Giving him a thumbs-up for his work, David tagged him and captioned,  “Thanks mate x.”

The latest ink added to an ever-growing list of the father-of-three's tattoos, which, according to Fisher Stevens, director of the Beckham docuseries, has reached closer to the 100th figure.

“At the time, I asked, ‘How many tattoos do you have?’ He said, ‘I have 88,’” the filmmaker remembered.

But the figure was shot up after it was discovered the 49-year-old had "six more" of them, the 60-year-old said.

Given his sheer number of tattoos, the director asked David why he had so many. “I just like them,” he replied.

“I go, ‘Is there some form of self-torture?’ And he said, ‘No, I don’t think Siso.’ I thought so,” Stevens concluded.

