Ty Dolla $ign confirms 'Vultures 3' in the works

Vultures, a collaborative album of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, has seemingly entered its last phase as the latter confirmed that work on the third volume is ongoing.



According to HotNewHipHop, the Carnival singer dropped a comment in a live stream, "V3 bouta rip heads off."

It's unclear when the album will be released; however, the duo said earlier that they aim to drop it this year after it was announced that the Vultures would be comprised of three parts.



Besides this, Ty came under intense fire for working with Ye after he was accused of antisemitism.

“Ye is the best artist of this generation, besides me, and I don’t give a **** about what people were talking about," he told Billboard, defending his decision to collaborate with him.

"I know my *****. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met," adding, “Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top."

And something may happen and he’ll say [something people find offensive] — and then people [get] right back, you know. Because this **** is undeniable," Ty concluded.