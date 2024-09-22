Gwen Stefani expresses 'love' for Dua Lipa

Gwen Stefani just gushed over Dua Lipa!

The famous rock singer just complimented the Dance The Night hitmaker via her latest post on the official Instagram account.

The 54 and 29-year-old musicians struck different poses for the camera as they met one another at the 2024 iHeart Radio Festival, where Stefani and Lipa were scheduled to perform their sets.

In a carousel of images, the No Doubt frontwoman and the Houdini singer were all smiles for the camera while Lipa blew a flying kiss to the camera in the third picture.

Stefani rocked a white fringed minidress with matching white thigh-high boots paired with pearl and cross necklaces, silver accessories and hair tied up in a sleek ponytail.

While Lipa, wore a black-coloured top and a matching zip-up skirt, completing her minimal look with some jewelry and hair styled in curls.

“Got to hang with the prettiest girl in the world last night love u dua,” Stefani captioned her photos.

Additionally, this is not the first time Stefani and Lipa have met each other. Back in 2020, the Levitating crooner was guest hosting the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show where she mistakenly mentioned Blake Shelton as the Purple Irises singer’s husband.

However, the couple was not married to each other at that time and tied the knot a year later in 2021.