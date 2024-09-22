Sean Diddy Combs' newly resurfaced interview sends alarms

Sean Diddy Combs' resurfaced video about his apparent fantasy of locking women up has raised new alarms.



The Bad Boy Records founder—who is currently jailed until trial despite not pleading guilty to accusations of kidnapping and s**ually assaulting women—has new evidence contradicting his statements.

A 2002 interview of him with host Conan O’Brien has emerged on social media in which the music mogul reveals the ingredients for a killer party—serving perfect evidence against himself.

“Women, beautiful women, of course,” Combs, 54, told the talk show host at the time. “Beautiful men for the ladies, of course.”

When O’Brien jokingly responded with a suggestion to not have other men at the party, the rapper explained that he's got it all sorted.

“There’s enough ladies to go around. You have to give the ladies what they need too. You have to take care of your women. You can’t force the situation.”

Combs also emphasised on keeping plenty of water to go with “alcohols,” insisting that “a lot of ladies drink water at parties."

"If you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Got to keep them there, you need locks on the doors.”

He admitted to it being “a little kinky,” before going forward with the other things on the bucket list.

Combs also told O’Brien to make the room hotter and keep the AC off so people get “comfortable and loose.”

The creepy interview resurfaced after Combs was arrested Monday for racketeering conspiracies including s** trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and providing the means for it.

The rapper is also facing charges for “abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill his s**ual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct” for decades.

Thus, “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in … sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” the prosecutors said in Combs' indictment.

Combs faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, however, still hasn't pleaded guilty to the charges.

TMZ reported Friday that Combs is “desperately” wanting to speak to his seven kids and his loved ones are “leaning on each other for support” and “turning to God for guidance and strength.”