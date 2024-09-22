Beyonce channels vintage look to promote her new venture

Beyonce delighted her fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip, promoting her latest business endeavour.



The Crazy In Love hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a BTS reel that showcased snippets from a shoot for newly launched whiskey line called SirDavis.

The 43-year-old singer in the short clip could be seen leaning back on a white platform as she paused for a few photos with a glass of the whiskey placed in front of her.

Beyonce launched her latest business endeavor in August 2024

For the promotion clip, the Single Ladies star opted for vintage-inspired look, applying a light, smoky shadow onto her eyelids.

Moreover, Beyonce then filmed herself in the mirror with the camera to better show off her glamourous look for the shoot.

A title card then appeared on the screen which read, 'The Founder,' and jumped to the singer removing glittering, black shoes.

The singer unveiled the whiskey brand, which is also in partnership with Moet Hennessy, back in August.

Moreover, it officially became available in stores and online earlier this month.

For the unversed, the name of the whiskey is in tribute to her great-grandfather Davis Hogue.