'Little Rascals’' Bug Hall faces criticism after his son’s birth

Brandon “Bug” Hall, famous for playing Alfalfa Switzer’s character in Little Rascals (1994), has upset people on social media with a comment about his daughters.

For those unversed, the 39-year-old artist, who is a father to four daughters, recently welcomed his son, Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett.

Hall celebrated his joy by posting pictures of his wife and son on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I have an heir.”

Many people thought his caption was "hurtful" because it seemed like his comment diminished the value of his daughters.

One person even articulated that his wife should divorce him, to which Hall replied, revealing that he made the same joke to his better half while she was delivering their son. They both laughed about it and “most normal people still have humor and joy.”

“I made the same joke to my wife while she was in labor. We both had a good laugh. Hard as it is for you to comprehend, most normal people are still rich in humor and joy.” (sic)

Hall also called him a grumpy person by saying, “Stay miserable, curmudgeon.”

Clarifying his stance, the Mortuary actor said, “I said heir, not dishwasher.”

It is pertinent to mention that even though Hall tried to clear things up, many fans are still offended and expressing their concerns for his daughters.



