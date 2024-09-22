Chappell Roan pens ‘thank you' note for London fans

Chappell Roan has penned a ‘thank you’ note for London fans on her social media platform.



The Pink Pony Club hitmaker took to Instagram and offered glimpses from her power-performance from London with a caption, “Thank you London night 2.”

She recently brought her Midwest Princess tour to London where the 26-year-old singer would be performing for three days.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer will conclude her last performance in the city tonight.



Moreover, her London’s second night was said to be a captivating performance as fans didn’t even mind that she arrived on stage about 10 minutes late.

She performed on songs such as Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl and Femininomenon last night during the tour that will conclude this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

Chappell was singing with a 5,000-strong crowd who seemed to know every word to every single song.

Even later in the set when she rolled out an as-yet unreleased track called The Subway, fans were instantly singing along like it had been out for years.