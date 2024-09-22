 
Zayn Malik leaves fans in awe with his new look ahead of sold-out tour

Zayn Malik celebrates the success of his 'Stairway to the Sky' tour, his first solo tour in ten years

Web Desk
September 22, 2024

Zayn Malik has said goodbye to his latest heavy beard look.

Earlier this month, the former One Direction star surprised fans with a dramatic, heavy beard, however now he's switched things up.

On Saturday, Zayn took to Instagram to flaunt his clean-shaven face, sharing a stylish black-and-white selfie without caption.

In the photo, the Pillow Talk singer appeared hat-clad and sporting his signature chains, but it was his freshly shaved look that caught most attention.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the unexpected change.

"This is exactly what I needed today. Thank you," one wrote.

While another commented, "well now someone shaved his beard."

The third one added, "You look beautiful my love, good thing you shaved that beard."

Notably, this change in look comes as he celebrates the success of his Stairway to the Sky Tour 2024.

This marks his first solo tour in a decade, which sold out just a week after being announced.

He expressed his gratitude on Instagram Story, sharing the sold-out news with the simple caption, "Thank you."

