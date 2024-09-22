Photo: Brad Pitt 'spends extra romantic time' with Ines De Ramon for 7th baby: Source

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have reportedly jumped on the baby making trend.

While many A-listed celebrities like Adele, Gigi Hadid, and Selena are doubling down on baby plans, Brad Pitt is reportedly trying to increase his brood as well.

Even though the six of his kids with Angelina Jolie have cut ties with their father, the acting sensation has not given up on family planning and reportedly wants a 7th kid with Ines De Ramon, per Closer Magazine.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently dished to the outlet, “He’s doing his best to focus on all the positive things in his life, and adding to his family is at the top of his list.”

As per this confidante, Brad has made it clear to his girlfriend that he wants a baby right away.

“He’s very eager for it to happen right away, but he’s trying not to stress about it,” the source continued.

In conclusion, they claimed, “It’s given him an excuse for some extra romantic time with Ines – they’ve been taking little weekend getaways and spending a lot of time at home together."