Cardi B shares glimpse from kids’ shopping trip

Cardi B is treating fans to an insider view of what shopping is like with two of her three kids.

The rapper, 31, dropped some behind-the-scene clips on Sunday via Instagram stories, featuring her daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3, on a shopping trip.

By the look of her IG Stories, the day was packed with toy shopping and cotton candy, as in one clip, Kulture picked up a couple of Hello Kitty hair ties and put them in a small shopping basket she was carrying.

“Kulture!” Cardi could be heard saying to her daughter as the 6-year-old turned around and smiled at the camera.

Meanwhile, Wave seemed happy with a basket full of colourful toy key rings.

Kulture also seemed intrigued by a line of cosmetics as she asked, “[What’s] this?” to which Cardi replied, “It’s hand cream.” Her daughter then said, “Oh, let me get one too,” but the rapper stopped her to remind her of conscious shopping.

Next, Kulture posed with a giant dinosaur head-shaped piece of cotton candy. Cardi then filmed herself handing Wave his cotton candy in the car.

“Ah, be careful! You don’t wanna, you don’t wanna drop it!” she told her son as he took the cotton candy from her.

Cardi then concluded with a clip of Wave sitting in the car while holding his half-eaten piece of cotton candy and shaking his head with a big smile. “Naaaa what did I just do … he maaa hyper,” Cardi wrote over the video.