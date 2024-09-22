 
Geo News

Cardi B shares glimpse from kids' shopping trip

Cardi B drops behind-the-scenes as her kids take the lead on shopping

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Cardi B shares glimpse from kids’ shopping trip
Cardi B shares glimpse from kids’ shopping trip 

Cardi B is treating fans to an insider view of what shopping is like with two of her three kids.

The rapper, 31, dropped some behind-the-scene clips on Sunday via Instagram stories, featuring her daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3, on a shopping trip.

Cardi B shares glimpse from kids shopping trip

By the look of her IG Stories, the day was packed with toy shopping and cotton candy, as in one clip, Kulture picked up a couple of Hello Kitty hair ties and put them in a small shopping basket she was carrying.

“Kulture!” Cardi could be heard saying to her daughter as the 6-year-old turned around and smiled at the camera. 

Meanwhile, Wave seemed happy with a basket full of colourful toy key rings.

Kulture also seemed intrigued by a line of cosmetics as she asked, “[What’s] this?” to which Cardi replied, “It’s hand cream.” Her daughter then said, “Oh, let me get one too,” but the rapper stopped her to remind her of conscious shopping.

Cardi B shares glimpse from kids shopping trip

Next, Kulture posed with a giant dinosaur head-shaped piece of cotton candy. Cardi then filmed herself handing Wave his cotton candy in the car.

“Ah, be careful! You don’t wanna, you don’t wanna drop it!” she told her son as he took the cotton candy from her.

Cardi then concluded with a clip of Wave sitting in the car while holding his half-eaten piece of cotton candy and shaking his head with a big smile. “Naaaa what did I just do … he maaa hyper,” Cardi wrote over the video.

Oasis set for documentary inspired by 'The Beatles: Get Back' ahead of reunion tour
Oasis set for documentary inspired by 'The Beatles: Get Back' ahead of reunion tour
Adele Roberts gushes over 'amazing' Kate Middleton and Prince William
Adele Roberts gushes over 'amazing' Kate Middleton and Prince William
Jacob Elordi dishes out intimacy rules with costar Daisy Edgar-Jones
Jacob Elordi dishes out intimacy rules with costar Daisy Edgar-Jones
Zayn Malik leaves fans in awe with his new look ahead of sold-out tour
Zayn Malik leaves fans in awe with his new look ahead of sold-out tour
Margot Robbie shows off baby bump during girls night out
Margot Robbie shows off baby bump during girls night out
Kate Middleton, Prince William visit King Charles ahead of Harry's UK return
Kate Middleton, Prince William visit King Charles ahead of Harry's UK return
Kate Middleton, King Charles emotional bond amid cancer battle revealed
Kate Middleton, King Charles emotional bond amid cancer battle revealed
Chappell Roan pens 'thank you' note for London fans
Chappell Roan pens 'thank you' note for London fans