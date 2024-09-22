 
Geo News

Keith Urban dishes on binge-watching Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple'

Keith Urban watched wife Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple' before its premiere

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Keith Urban dishes on binge-watching Nicole Kidmans The Perfect Couple
Keith Urban dishes on binge-watching Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple'

Keith Urban has opened up about his wife Nicole Kidman's new Netflix series, The Perfect Couple.

In an interview with People magazine at the iHeart Radio Music Festival, Keith revealed that he binge-watched the show before it's premiere.

Keith said, "I saw the whole thing before it came out, binged it. It's been amazing. I’ve had so many people stop me and say how much they love it."

The Perfect Couple is a six-episode murder mystery based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand

The musician emphasized that even though he knows the plot twists, he kept the secrets and didn't spoil.

"I'm the best secret keeper you'll ever meet. I’ll go to my grave with secrets," he said.

Notably, Keith is celebrating the release of his new album, High, which came out on September 20.

He initially planned to release a different album but decided to scrap it in early 2023.

"I scrapped another album. I finished an album in early 2023, 13 tracks, and decided to scrap pretty much the whole thing," he told the outlet.

Ben Affleck says hello to past demons amid Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Ben Affleck says hello to past demons amid Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Sophie Turner resonates with Joan Hannington story amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner resonates with Joan Hannington story amid Joe Jonas divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ridiculed for sounding like a deflating balloon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ridiculed for sounding like a deflating balloon
Kate Middleton's scared of Princess Charlotte's future
Kate Middleton's scared of Princess Charlotte's future
Dwayne Johnson prioritizing 'escapism, fun' over politics: Source
Dwayne Johnson prioritizing 'escapism, fun' over politics: Source
Jorgie Porter does gender reveal after Italian babymoon with Oliver Piotrowski
Jorgie Porter does gender reveal after Italian babymoon with Oliver Piotrowski
Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all
Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City video
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City