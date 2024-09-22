'King Swiftie' Flavor Flav plans to make most out of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

The rapper Flavor Flav plan to make the most out of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Flav, who earned the title King Swiftie from the Lover hitmaker's fans, has attended several of her shows.

As Swift resume her Eras Tour in October and wrap up the tour in December, the rapper has revealed his plans to attend most of her concerts.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine at the iHeart Radio Music Festival, Flav said, "I know I'm going to one of them in Florida."

Despite his busy schedule, Flav remains committed to supporting Swifts record-breaking tour, saying, "After that, I don't know, as many as I could go to. As many as I can, as many as my schedule will permit me to go to, at least."

Flav made headlines for his Swift fandom earlier this year when he attended her concert in Detroit in June and her Los Angeles show in August.

He also got an acknowledgement from the Grammy-winning artist during a show in Germany, which led to him receiving the title King Swiftie.