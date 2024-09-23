 
Prince Andrew movie reminds of ‘Halloween' horror show, says expert

Prince Andrew movie reminds of 'Halloween' horror show, says expert

September 23, 2024

New Prince Andrew drama titled ‘A Very Royal Scandal’ is not less than a horror show, says an expert.

The Duke of York, whose life is picturised after his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, shows dark sides of the system.

Royal editor Matt Wilkinson said on the Royal Exclusive show: "It should have come out on Halloween, it's like a horror movie.

"It's a complete and utter take down of Prince Andrew, just when you think it couldn't get worse after the interview he gave, he's portrayed as very pompous, arrogant, childish."

Meanwhile, journalist, Bronte Coy adds: "How do you think the Palace feel about this second Andrew story coming out?"

Mr Wilkinson then replies: "They treat a lot of these thing with a shrug, but I think with this one, there's not a person in the world that doesn't know Prince Andrew has been cast out of the royal family over allegations with Virginia Giuffre, and Jeffrey Epstein.

"Who doesn't know that he said he said 'I was at a Pizza Express that day' and 'I don't sweat'.

"But what it does is it just piles more and more pressure, and more scandal, onto the royal family, worldwide scandal and it damages the reputation.

He notes: "That's what Charles is trying to do at the moment, he's trying to leaver him out of Royal Lodge and make him go away.

"But Netflix and now Amazon proves it won't go away, there will probably be another dramatisation in the future, says Wilkinson.

