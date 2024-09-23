 
Geo News

Why Prince William can never make Kate Middleton ‘Princess'

Prince William wanted Kate Middleton to adopt an important title after wedding

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Prince William did not want to change his Royal title even after marrying Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who was bestowed the moniker of Duke of Cambridge after trying the knot with Kate in 2011, wanted to be retained as a Prince.

A courtier reportedly told the Telegraph: "He says he was born PrinceWilliam and wants to continue to be known as that.”

They continued: "He wants Kate to become Princess Catherine."

Meanwhile, Royal historian Kenneth Rose claimed that Kate could never be titled a Princess.

He explained: "Kate is a commoner and could not be known as 'Princess Catherine'. “However, it is up to the Queenwhat title she gives her and there have been one or two exceptions.

"When Prince Henry, the Duke of Gloucester died, the Queen gave the Duchess of Gloucester the title Princess Alice. This was, though, to reward her for years of loyal service,” they noted.

