Courteney Cox reflects on 'Friends' upon its key milestone 

September 23, 2024

Courteney Cox is taking a moment to remember her show Friends as the sitcom hit its 30th anniversary.

In a chat with People, the 60-year-old who plays Monica Geller said, "It's just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast, and I don't realize it,” adding, "We used to say, 'Oh, I can't wait for this month' or 'god, it feels like forever.' I would never say that line anymore."

The series ran for ten seasons and received universal praise, and its characters became pop culture icons.

"Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?" Courteney remarked in a light mood about the influence of her career's defining role.

While the series ended in 2004, the Scream star said she has yet to watch it after admitting to having not seen it "in a little while, but whenever I do come across it, I can't help but [watch]."

She continued, "That show is incredible. Every joke holds up, all the characters are just so amazing, and we [had] the best writers in the world. I'm lucky that it continues on through all the generations. And that's very fortunate."

