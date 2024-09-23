Courteney Cox answers if ‘Friends' could have ‘re-do'

Courtney Cox is opening up about her beloved show ‘Friends’ on its 30th anniversary.



The show, that paved the way for Cox’s stellar career, showcased her in the role of Monica Geller.

Speaking if a sequel of the series can be a possibility, Cox told PEOPLE: "It’s hard to try to redo anything," she explains.

"Anything with 're' in front of it with this group… I think it's so special."

Cox then spoke about The Rock4EB fundraiser, a charity she supports to combat skin diseases.

"This event is so important because we need to raise awareness," Cox tells PEOPLE. "We need to continue to raise funds. This is such a behind-the-scenes charity no one understands. It’s just not out there enough. So we put together this event and get great musical guests, which kind of seems like that's my job. I've been pretty good. Yep, I've gotten some good ones."