 
Geo News

Courteney Cox answers if ‘Friends' could have ‘re-do'

Courteney Cox talks about it the stellar success of show ‘Friends’

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Courtney Cox is opening up about her beloved show ‘Friends’ on its 30th anniversary.

The show, that paved the way for Cox’s stellar career, showcased her in the role of Monica Geller.

Speaking if a sequel of the series can be a possibility, Cox told PEOPLE: "It’s hard to try to redo anything," she explains.

"Anything with 're' in front of it with this group… I think it's so special."

Cox then spoke about The Rock4EB fundraiser, a charity she supports to combat skin diseases.

"This event is so important because we need to raise awareness," Cox tells PEOPLE. "We need to continue to raise funds. This is such a behind-the-scenes charity no one understands. It’s just not out there enough. So we put together this event and get great musical guests, which kind of seems like that's my job. I've been pretty good. Yep, I've gotten some good ones."

Prince William, Kate to give Harry ‘masterclass' on how to win America video
Prince William, Kate to give Harry ‘masterclass' on how to win America
New actor reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' casting
New actor reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' casting
Kate Middleton plans to help ‘spare' Charlotte as George becomes King video
Kate Middleton plans to help ‘spare' Charlotte as George becomes King
Director weighs in on 'The Penguin': 'I was excited'
Director weighs in on 'The Penguin': 'I was excited'
Prince Andrew movie reminds of ‘Halloween' horror show, says expert video
Prince Andrew movie reminds of ‘Halloween' horror show, says expert
Courteney Cox reflects on 'Friends' upon its key milestone
Courteney Cox reflects on 'Friends' upon its key milestone
Why Prince William can never make Kate Middleton ‘Princess' video
Why Prince William can never make Kate Middleton ‘Princess'
Justin Bieber urges Hailey to 'catch up with friends' after baby Jack's arrival
Justin Bieber urges Hailey to 'catch up with friends' after baby Jack's arrival