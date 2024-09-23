 
Ray J admits he 'never saw' Diddy's dark side

This stemmed from Ray J's admission he never saw anything fishy at Diddy's parties

September 23, 2024

Ray J admits he 'never saw' Diddy's dark side

'Shock to the core' was the right word, Ray J described after the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs came into public, confessing he never knew he had been allegedly involved in horrific crimes.

In an interview with NewsNation, the One Wish singer said he had viewed the disgraced music mogul with admiration at the start of his career.

"We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” the 43-year-old noted. 

Also, the songwriter said he often went to his lavish parties, and when the host, Chris Cuomo, asked whether he saw or heard anything about the crimes he was accused of, such as sex trafficking and racketeering.

Ray shared, "We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed.” 

"And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me in that sense. Like you all wanted to go and have a good time at a Diddy party."

The shock that followed the Hollywood community after Diddy's arrest led Ray to call for unity in the industry.

“We just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we’re in right now,” he concluded.

