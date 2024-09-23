Usher addresses Twitter controversy amid Diddy's arrest

Usher's X account was temporarily deleted, shortly after the arrest of his mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Monday in connection with federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The eight-time Grammy winner stated in a post on Sunday, “Account got hacked and d*** y’all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome.”

In regards to this, multiple users replied in the thread to the Dallas native that the timing appeared to be too coincidental, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, a user tweeted, “You must really think we are stupid,” while another user penned, “What?? Lol, timing is JUST a coincidence huh?”

Additionally, a third user replied to the Yeah! singer, “Sure bro sure Did your account really got hacked or you're not telling us something?”

In this regard, one of the users stated that the deletion of the account might be a harbinger of troubles in the star's future following the arrest of his musical mentor.

Furthermore, Usher had not been directly accused of any criminal conduct in the case against Combs, as per the outlet.

In a lawsuit filed by Dawn Richard, Love In This Club singer was accused of having been present along with Ne-Yo while Combs was exerting physical abuse against his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.