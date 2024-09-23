 
Geo News

Usher addresses Twitter controversy amid Diddy's arrest

Usher denies Twitter drama as he tweeted 'y’all ran with it' following Sean Diddy's arrest while all of fans remain suspicious

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Usher addresses Twitter controversy amid Diddys arrest
Usher addresses Twitter controversy amid Diddy's arrest

Usher's X account was temporarily deleted, shortly after the arrest of his mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Monday in connection with federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The eight-time Grammy winner stated in a post on Sunday, “Account got hacked and d*** y’all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome.”

In regards to this, multiple users replied in the thread to the Dallas native that the timing appeared to be too coincidental, as per Daily Mail

Usher addresses Twitter controversy amid Diddys arrest

Moreover, a user tweeted, “You must really think we are stupid,” while another user penned, “What?? Lol, timing is JUST a coincidence huh?”

Additionally, a third user replied to the Yeah! singer, “Sure bro sure Did your account really got hacked or you're not telling us something?”

In this regard, one of the users stated that the deletion of the account might be a harbinger of troubles in the star's future following the arrest of his musical mentor.

Furthermore, Usher had not been directly accused of any criminal conduct in the case against Combs, as per the outlet. 

In a lawsuit filed by Dawn Richard, Love In This Club singer was accused of having been present along with Ne-Yo while Combs was exerting physical abuse against his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

Janet Jackson responds to 'controversial' comments amid the 2024 election
Janet Jackson responds to 'controversial' comments amid the 2024 election
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux 'rewrite' post-divorce rules
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux 'rewrite' post-divorce rules
Prince Harry finds way to continue Royal legacy as non-working member
Prince Harry finds way to continue Royal legacy as non-working member
Courteney Cox breaks silence on 'Friends' 30th Anniversary
Courteney Cox breaks silence on 'Friends' 30th Anniversary
Kate Middleton takes control of her narrative with key move
Kate Middleton takes control of her narrative with key move
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney after Cancer recovery
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney after Cancer recovery
Michael Emerson says 'Lost' was not really lost after finale end
Michael Emerson says 'Lost' was not really lost after finale end
Pregnant Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump amid casual outing
Pregnant Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump amid casual outing