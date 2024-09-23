Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney after Cancer recovery

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed a second child after challenging all odds.



The parents of two took to Instagram Sunday with pictures from the hospital room and everything to know about their newborn who arrived via gestational surrogate.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," Munn, 44, began in her caption which went along with a photo of herself sitting on Mulaney's lap as she held their daughter in a hospital room.

The actress also addressed expanding their family after battling a fast-moving, aggressive breast cancer following her April 2023 diagnosis.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother.”

“She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

The actress also explained the meaning behind the newborn’s name.

"I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," she wrote, before adding "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese."

The mom of two also revealed a closeup of baby Méi and a family photo featuring the new family of four looking out at the ocean.



In a separate, Mulaney, 42, welcomed Méi, saying the baby arrived during the dragon of the year and made some hilarious confessions about the delivery day.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. We stole so much stuff from the hospital," he joked, adding, "I love my little girl so much."

The comedian also noted the correct pronunciation and meaning of his daughter's name, complete with a purple heart, just like in Munn's post.



Mulaney also added a video of the little one spitting up on his shirt as he burped her.

The couple also share a son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 2, who they welcomed on November 24, 2021. The couple tied the knot just months before Mei’s arrival.

The couple opted for an intimate ceremony at a friend's home in New York state this July. The ceremony was officiated by Munn's The Newsroom costar Sam Waterston.