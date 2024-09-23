Courteney Cox breaks silence on 'Friends' 30th Anniversary

Courteney Cox is feeling nostalgic as she finds elements of Monica in herself decades later.



The revelation came Saturday during a star-studded Rock4EB event as Cox, 60, exchanged a few words with People.

"It's just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don't realize it,” Cox said of the sitcom's anniversary. "We used to say, 'Oh, I can't wait for this month' or 'god, it feels like forever.' I would never say that line anymore."

The actress also reflected on how her character Monica lives on in pop culture and remains one of her most defining roles. "Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?," she said jokingly.

Cox also confessed she hasn’t seen an episode of the show "in a little while, but whenever I do come across it, I can't help but [watch]."

"That show is incredible. Every joke holds up, all the characters are just so amazing, and we [had] the best writers in the world. I'm lucky that it continues on through all the generations. And that's very fortunate," she added before answering a question about a reboot in the talks.

To Cox, it would be difficult to recreate the show's original magic. She addressed the showrunners Marta Kauffman and David Crane’s recent intentions about a reboot revolving around the cast’s kids, saying she "can't imagine" a reboot series happening.

"It’s hard to try to redo anything," she explained, concluding, "Anything with 're' in front of it with this group… I think it's so special."