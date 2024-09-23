Kaley Cuoco makes surprising revelation about her wedding plans

Kaley Cuoco revealed that she and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey are in no rush to walk down the aisle, one month after announcing their engagement,

According to Daily Mail, the actress went on to share how they “haven't started planning anything yet,” in terms of their wedding plans, and that they may welcome another baby before sharing their nuptials.

In this regard, the former Big Bang Theory star joked with People about their plan to grow their family beyond their daughter Matilda and their four beloved dogs, “We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan.”

Moreover, she continued, “I have four dogs now, and a one-year-old baby, and a Tom, it's a lot,” while laughing at the mention of Pelphrey, who she has been engaged to since August.

Additionally, Cuoco proceeded to share about how she's going to put the brakes on, just a bit, and enjoy being a fiancée for a while.

Furthermore, the Camarillo, California native went on to compare the seemingly never-ending questions about her wedding planning to the whirlwind after the birth of Matilda.

In regards to this, she said about the two big events in her life, “The minute I had my baby, they're like, "When's your second one?" I'm like, "Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?"'

It is worth mentioning that Cuoco and Pelphrey were first introduced to each other through manager Andrea Pett-Joseph, who set them up to meet at an Ozark premiere in April 2022.