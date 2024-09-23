Kelsey Parker finds love again after tragic death of hubby Tom

Kelsey Parker has confirmed that she found love again after the death of her musician husband, Tom.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kelsey delighted her fans by sharing a sweet snap of herself with a new mystery man, resting her hand on his chest.

Standing in a garden, Tom’s widow dazzles in an orange and red floral print dress while his mystery partner dons a grey suit.

She captioned the image with a love heart emoji.

As Kelsey confirmed that she is in a relationship, her fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One person penned, “Beautiful. I could honestly cry for you, after everything you’ve been through I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather see with a smile this big. Routing for you both.”



Another one wrote, “Love to see this so happy for you gorgeous girl."

“You deserve allll the love," commented third one.

For those unversed, Kelsey was married to Tom for four years before he passed away from brain cancer in 2022.

