Demi Moore sheds light on her postpartum weight loss secret

Demi Moore shares insight into her rigorous routine, which she followed to lose the postpartum weight after her second pregnancy.



Speaking in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Ghost star candidly shared how she lost postpartum weight following the birth of her second daughter Scout in 1991.



In a time, she recalled while filming for Indecent Proposal, she travelled 30 miles to and from on a bike from Malibu, where she was living, to Paramount.

“I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer … biking all the way to Paramount, even on location where we were shooting; then shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day; and then starting all over again,” she said.

While recalling her enervating routine, she told, “I think [Scout] was, like, five or six months old when we were shooting [Indecent Proposal].”

The Substance actor went on to say, “I put so much pressure on myself.”

“I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it’s what I did to myself because of that,” she added.

Before concluding, the Hollywood star said, “Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it’s so crazy, so ridiculous.”