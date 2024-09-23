Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with special reminder

Sabrina Carpenter has a special reminder for music lovers

Sabrina Carpenter delighted fans with her new picture and a special reminder on social media account regarding her upcoming global tour.



The Feather hitmaker took to Instagram and jogged fans's memory that her tour titled Short n’ Sweet is set to kick off today.

Sharing two pictures of herself, the 25-year old songwriter captioned the post, "See you soon Columbus!"



The On My Way singer will kick off her tour with a North American leg from today in Columbus, Ohio, which will continue until next year in March in Milan, Italy, as per Variety.



Carpenter, during her North American tour, will be supported by Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna.

Additionally, Rachel Chinouriri will be joining the singer as the support act on the new run of international dates.

Moreover, the Because I Liked A Boy hitmaker partnered with PLUS1 for the tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including organizations working on the issues of mental health.

The Taste hitmaker singer, who recently bagged her first VMA, became the first solo act in the history of the Billboard chart to land two simultaneous top-three hits, including Please Please Please and Espresso, without having previously charted in that domain.

