Pregnant Brittany Mahomes channels cowgirl at Chiefs-Falcons Game

Brittany Mahomes just turned cheerleader for her footballer husband Patrick Mahomes in a cowgirl-inspired outfit.

The Kansas City Chiefs co-owner, 29, has been embracing her inner stylist for every Kansas City Chiefs match despite undergoing a third pregnancy.

This time, the soon-to-be mum of three showed up to the Sunday game between Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in a glittery, cowgirl-inspired outfit.

Brittany posted her fit of the day on Instagram, flaunting her oversized gray Chiefs t-shirt with embellishments over her baby bump. She paired it with black shorts and shiny cowgirl boots in the team's signature red color.

The Current co-owner even shared a link to her boots and t-shirt on her Instagram Stories, revealing that the top was from the official NFL store and the boots were Feners' Altura. She completed her look with a red and black quilted Chanel purse.

Brittany pulled back her blonde tresses in two braids and finished off with a full-glam makeup look for the game.

Patrick's brother Jackson Mahomes' Instagram page also shared some glimpses from the game, including a picture of him with Brittany.

Mahomes' kids Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1, didn't make an appearance at the game this time. However, many other celebs showed up to the Atlanta game, including rappers 2 Chainz and T.I., comedian Heather McMahan, hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut, and TikTok stars Campbell and Jett Puckett.



However, it was reported by People that Kansas tight end Travis Kelce's popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift was not in attendance.