Taylor Swift makes rare appearance with Gigi Hadid post Rhode Island party

Taylor Swift stepped out for a girls night out in New York City with her best friend Gigi Hadid.

According to Daily Mail, the Fearless hitmaker and the supermodel embraced autumn colors as they headed to the upmarket restaurant The Corner Store in SoHo on Saturday night.

As per the publication, Swift stunned at the dinner date in a brown and grey tartan miniskirt with pleats as well as a long-sleeved, black cropped top and a khaki green Vivienne Westwood trench coat.

Moreover, she slipped into a pair of laced snake-print patterned heeled ankle boots to complete the look and carried a small brown and gold handbag.

Additionally, the Love Story singer’s golden tresses were left down in natural waves, with her bangs framing her face.

Meanwhile mother-of-one Gigi slipped into a pair of loose-fitting cream trousers and a plain, white shirt layered with a brown satin trench coat.

As per the outlet, Hadid also sported a pair of patent crocodile pointed boots, while her sharp bobbed blonde locks were parted to the side and she accessorized with flashy, gold-chained necklaces as well as chunky gold earrings.

It is worth mentioning that the two close pals were spotted crossing a busy street and strolled along a sidewalk as they headed towards the main entrance of the restaurant, as per Daily Mail’s reports.

Furthermore, last month in August, Taylor and Gigi were seen spending time together at the singer's $17 million Rhode Island mansion and they were also joined by other celebrity guests, including Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hadid's boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

As far as the Swift is concerned, she has been keeping busy and attending Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis, before she returns to her Eras Tour next month in October, as per the publication’s reports.