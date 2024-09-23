Madonna makes headturner entry and bold exit for Dolce & Gabbana Milan show

Madonna stole the limelight at a recent Dolce & Gabbana bash in two show-stopping outfits.



The Queen of Pop, 66, dropped both looks from the Saturday affair in Milan later on Instagram.

"Ciao Milano [Italian flag emoji] Thank You @dolcegabbana for all the Love ♥️," Madonna said of her time there in the caption.

Madonna first entered the premises in a black corseted bodysuit, fishnet tights, and heels for the Dolce & Gabbana SS25 Women’s runway show.

Her look was complete with black elbow-length gloves and a statement necklace. However, it was her black lace veil that stole the limelight.

Madonna sat front and center at the Dolce & Gabbana show, which was seemingly inspired by her style, especially her Blond Ambition era. Models at the show wore structured blouses, religious motifs, and blonde, curly wigs, People noted.



Later, she changed into an exquisite outfit putting together a black bodysuit and a white bodycon dress, which was layered with a black lace corset and a fur stole. She accessorised her look with a black lace headpiece, flashy jewelry, and cat-eye makeup.

The night was also special for the Grammy-winning singer as she reached a special milestone with one of her oldest albums The Like a Prayer—specifically launching at No. 21 on this week’s Vinyl Albums chart.

The tally ranks the bestselling projects on just that one format across the country—and for the first time ever, Madonna’s bestseller performed well enough in that one arena to appear on the list.