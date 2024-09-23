Blake Lively breaks cover since 'It Ends With Us' backlash

Blake Lively returned back to her social media life, one month after It Ends With Us controversy.

The It Ends With Us star shared a sweet birthday tribute to her pal, celebrity photographer Guy Aroch, on her Instagram Story on late Sunday, September 22.

It is worth mentioning that the post came around one month after controversy surrounding her latest movie amid an alleged feud between Lively and her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

In regards to the post, she wrote across the image, “@guyaroch appreciation day is every day in my household. But today is his birthday,” while sharing a picture of Aroch posing for a selfie with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

In regards to the caption, Lively continued, “This man SHOWS UP. Literally. Creatively. Practically. Emotionally. He is there for you in the best of times. In the worst of times. He makes everyone around him their most creative selves. Their most confident selves. He makes you feel like anything is possible. And it IS with him in your corner.”

Moreover, Lively concluded by writing, “I’m the lucky beneficiary of two decades of friendship with this man and his beautiful and equally generous, kind and talented family. My life wouldn’t be what it is today without you, Guy. I love you dearly. Today and always.”

According to US Weekly, the former Gossip Girl actress has largely remained off social media since the August 9 release of It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling 2016 novel.

As per the publication, fans noticed that Baldoni didn’t appear in group interviews with the rest of the cast in the lead-up to release, nor was he photographed with Lively and his costars at the movie’s New York City premiere on August 6.

Additionally, the outlet reported, “There were two camps on the film, team Blake and team Justin. This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and grew into them not speaking anymore.”

Furthermore, it was also widely reported that Lively, a producer on the film, had her own cut of the film commissioned from Deadpool & Wolverine editor Shane Reid.