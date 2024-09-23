 
Prince William makes huge sacrifice for Kate Middleton's mental health

September 23, 2024

Prince William has stopped riding his motorbike due to safety concerns from his wife, Kate Middleton, making a huge sacrifice.

The Princess of Wales had expressed fear for his safety in 2015, saying it "fills me with horror.” According to reports, Kate hoped to keep their son Prince George from following in his father's footsteps.

“He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it,” she said.

However, William, the Prince of Wales, has become more cautious since having kids and has now shifted to an e-scooter to get around the Windsor estate, reported The Mirror.

In 2018, William revealed that he has toned down his “thrill-seeking” habits, sharing that he'd stopped riding motorbikes, saying, "I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down."

“I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else,” he added. 

According to the report, William uses e-bike to avoid driving as he lives just three miles from Windsor Castle in an effort to help the environment.

