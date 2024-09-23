 
Prince William fears he'll lose Kate Middleton to cancer

September 23, 2024

Experts believe Prince William reportedly battled a lot of fears and worries while Kate Middleton battled her cancer, and one of his biggest fears was losing her.

News of this plight behind-the-scenes has been shared by an unnamed inside source is close to the Windsor’s.

The source made their insights public while speaking to the National Enquirer.

During that interview the insider noted that the future King and Queen of England are “counting their blessings,” now that Kate’s preventative chemo treatment has ended.

However, while she was actively undergoing treatment, “William tried to keep a stiff upper lip throughout her health ordeal, but people in his inner circle know how worried he was.”

Because “there was always the fear he would lose Kate.”

The source also noted that “Privately, there were times when he was close to tears. So, this news has been a welcome turnaround.”

Prior to signing off the insider also noted, They are clinging to the hope that her health will continue to improve.”

