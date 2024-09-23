 
Johnny Depp makes first public step since the Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp has just fought back against some major health problems

September 23, 2024

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp reportedly underwent major corrective surgery for his teeth recently.

News of this change has been offered by an inside source that prefers to remain anonymous.

This insider weighed in on everything with The National Enquirer during one of their most candid interviews.

According to the insider, at the time of his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp’s teeth appeared to be rotting, and “he had no choice because his teeth were rotten and his breath reeked/ It was either get veneers or risk some serious health problems.”

At one point during their conversation the insider also dived into the star’s desires for self-improvement, after years of alcohol and narcotic abuse and said, “Johnny’s snaggletooth situation was a result of all those years of letting himself go, drinking and lord knows what else.”

“Now he’s done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence. His teeth absolutely gleam,” too.

In regards to his plans for the future the insider noted, “he wants to build up muscle and maybe have some nip/tucks.”

“He’s finally going to do something about that pot belly, not to mention investing in some beauty rituals to polish up his skin, hair, and general appearance.”

Before signing off the insider also revealed the reaction of those in his immediate circle and said, “People around him are saying it’s about time. They really like this guy, and his breath is a lot nicer too!” 

