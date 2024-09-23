Chrissy Teigen unlocks rare milestone with daughter

Chrissy Teigen and her 8-year-old daughter Luna just earned a badge after a successful camping trip.



The model and author, 38, took to Instagram to share the underrated milestone with pictures and videos on Sunday.

“We have survived our first Girl Scout camping trip!!,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

The post features a video of the mother-daughter duo dressed in a full Girl Scouts uniform along with a group of other women dressed uniformly.

Teigen included almost all the moments in the post including, experiencing outdoor archery, campsite cooking, and other collective activities.

The group also indulged in a game of Bingo, where Teigen acting as the bingo caller, said in a character voice, “Oh guys, a little bit of heaven because it's B11!”



One girl was heard saying in response, “Ahh!” Another girl then shouted, “I got it,” at which Teigen broke character and laughed.

Luna was also photographed with the Girl Scouts staring down an outdoor well. Teigen also posed with her leg up on a campsite table filled with bread and snacks.

The post concluded with a shot of Teigen winking at the camera as she posed in her Girl Scouts uniform while tilting her hat.

Teigen shares her daughters Luna and 20-month-old Esti and sons Miles, 6, and 15-month-old Wren with her husband John Legend.

Her post about her camping trip with Luna comes days after Teigen posted a hilarious video of herself addressing “mean” comments sent to her on social media.