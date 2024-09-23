Jamie Foxx marries off daughter Corinne to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, is officially married to Joe Hooten.



The wedding took place on Saturday with an intimate ceremony in the presence of the Blame It singer.

His Jamie Foxx Show costar Garcelle Beauvais shared some glimpses on Sunday with a sweet caption for her Instagram followers.

“Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, captioned the post which was later taken down.

“Your love & respect for each other is palpable. Corinne, you looked stunning,” she concluded, as per Page Six.

Jamie walked his daughter down the aisle in a classic black tux—appearing emotional as Corinne held onto his arm.

Corinne stunned in a white off-the-shoulder gown adorned with a floral print.

Beauvais also shared a snap of the Beat Shazam co-hosts enjoying a father-daughter dance together later in the evening and a picture of her posing with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

The couple got engaged in December 2023 after five years of dating.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” she captioned a series of black-and-white photos from their engagement shoot.

Jamie, who shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline, later gushed about the engaged couple on his respective Instagram, writing that they were the “perfect example of what being in love is.”



“You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back,” he added. “@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul….”



The Ray actor is also dad to Anelise, 15, whom he welcomed in October 2008 with ex Kristin Grannis.