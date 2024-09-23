Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh insult in UK ahead of Duke's visit

In a fresh blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the National Portrait Gallery in central London has stated that it won’t display their portrait.



The portrait of Harry and Meghan, which was acquired by the gallery earlier this year, is a two-year-old black-and-white photo of the couple standing together at the opening of the One Young World summit in Manchester. The portrait was taken by the Sussexes’ pal Misan Harriman.

In the statement regarding the portrait, the spokesperson of the gallery said: "The portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was acquired for the Gallery's photographs collection in May 2024.”

"Following cataloguing and its digitization, the portrait was added to our website at the beginning of this month. There are no current plans to display the portrait in the gallery."

The gallery added the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s portrait after The Mail on Sunday revealed that their royal collection doesn’t include any photos of Meghan, despite boasting an archive of more than a million photos which feature five centuries of the monarchy.

The National Portrait Gallery is known for being one of the world’s best collections of portraits. Princess Kate is a patron of the gallery, yet she doesn’t have any say in which photos make it to the gallery. Royal portraits that are displayed in the gallery are either donated by the photographer, or specially commissioned.