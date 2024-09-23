Eric Stonestreet opens up on 'Modern Family' spin-off and possible reunion

Eric Stonestreet played Cameron Tucker in 'Modern Family'

Eric Stonestreet has admitted he and Modern Family husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson were left hurt when their spin-off show was canceled by the network.

Stonestreet revealed on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast that the couple were set to have a spin-off show about their life in Missouri, where they went in the finale of the series.

The Modern Family actor, 53, said: “[Modern Family co-creator] Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, ‘No.’”

“They just said, ‘We don’t want to do it,’” he added.

Stonestreet's role as the flamboyantly gay Cameron Tucker in Modern Family earned him two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Revealing more about the matter, he continued: “I think Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old guys, or something like that, that didn’t seem worthy of keeping those characters going.”

“It felt a little hurtful. But people make business decisions,” Stonestreet said.

Stonestreet is of the opinion that had the show been created, it would’ve been a “slam dunk” with viewers.

He shared: “I don’t think it would have not been successful. Because you had one of the creators — who had really taken such great care of making sure that show was great for so long — willing to do it.”

Stonestreet went on to tease a Modern Family reunion, saying, “I wish we’d do a Christmas special, and there’s been talk of that.”

Modern Family ran for 11 seasons from September 23, 2009 to April 8, 2020. The cast included, Ed O'Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.