 
Geo News

Janet Jackson's team responds to claims she made a public 'apology'

Janet Jackson made racial comments about US politician this weekend

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Janet Jacksons team denies issuing any public apology
Janet Jackson's team denies issuing any public 'apology'

Janet Jackson's recent apology statement, which she issued for the US presidential candidate, has been turned down by the singer’s team.

It all started this weekend when the 58-year-old singer questioned Vice President Kamala Harris's heritage in an interview with Guardian.

The State of the World singer was asked about America’s first black female presidential nominee. To which she responded, “She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Later, her alleged team according released a statement, extending her apologies regarding her remarks and articulating that her comments about Kamala were “based on misinformation.”

Now, as per Variety, the legendary singer’s alleged representative Mo Elmasri made some shocking confession and told the outlet in an email that he was no longer manager of the Together Again hitmaker.

For the unversed, it is singer’s brother Randy who looks after her career.

Mo also claimed he had been "fired" by the Jackson siblings and wrote, “I no longer work for her."

"I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve," he added.

Mo also offered "all his support" to the presidential hopeful.

Blake Lively breaks cover since 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Blake Lively breaks cover since 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Jennifer Lopez twisting the knife in Ben Affleck till he spirals and lands into rehab
Jennifer Lopez twisting the knife in Ben Affleck till he spirals and lands into rehab
Eric Stonestreet opens up on 'Modern Family' spin-off and possible reunion
Eric Stonestreet opens up on 'Modern Family' spin-off and possible reunion
Jamie Foxx marries off daughter Corinne to Joe Hooten
Jamie Foxx marries off daughter Corinne to Joe Hooten
Hilarie Burton opens up about her 'female-led team' on 'One Tree Hill' sequel
Hilarie Burton opens up about her 'female-led team' on 'One Tree Hill' sequel
The Weeknd lauded by fans: 'No current artist is dedicated like him'
The Weeknd lauded by fans: 'No current artist is dedicated like him'
Kelsey Parker's new mystery boyfriend unveiled
Kelsey Parker's new mystery boyfriend unveiled
Johnny Depp makes first public step since the Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp makes first public step since the Amber Heard trial