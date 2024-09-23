Janet Jackson's team responds to claims she made a public 'apology'

Janet Jackson's team denies issuing any public 'apology'

Janet Jackson's recent apology statement, which she issued for the US presidential candidate, has been turned down by the singer’s team.



It all started this weekend when the 58-year-old singer questioned Vice President Kamala Harris's heritage in an interview with Guardian.

The State of the World singer was asked about America’s first black female presidential nominee. To which she responded, “She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Later, her alleged team according released a statement, extending her apologies regarding her remarks and articulating that her comments about Kamala were “based on misinformation.”



Now, as per Variety, the legendary singer’s alleged representative Mo Elmasri made some shocking confession and told the outlet in an email that he was no longer manager of the Together Again hitmaker.

For the unversed, it is singer’s brother Randy who looks after her career.

Mo also claimed he had been "fired" by the Jackson siblings and wrote, “I no longer work for her."

"I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve," he added.

Mo also offered "all his support" to the presidential hopeful.