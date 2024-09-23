Mick Jagger's young girlfriend believes ‘age is not an issue'

Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick defended her 44-year-age gap with the singer boyfriend.

The Rolling Stone singer’s 37-year girlfriend told The Times that age was not an issue for her.

Melanie said that she does not waste time thinking about the 44-year age gap she has with the 81-year-old singer.

"I don't think about it. Everyone's going to have their opinion," she said adding, "If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem, and you're going to analyse it."

She also added, "Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."

The couple first met backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo, Japan, in February 2014.

Jagger's longtime girlfriend, fashion designer L'Wren Scott, died by suicide in March the same year. Later, a few months later, Jagger got into relationship with Melanie.

Two years later, the couple welcomed a son named Deveraux 'Devi' Octavian Basil Jagger.