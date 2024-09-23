Liam Gallagher bids farewell to solo endeavor amid Oasis reunion plans

Liam Gallagher just wrapped up his solo career as he gears to kick start the iconic rock band, Oasis’s 2025 reunion shows.

The famous rock star bid a hearty farewell to his live band that have been performing alongside him during his personal performances as a solo artist.

His last gig of the Liam Gallagher And Friends Malta Weekender on Sunday, was where he celebrated the end of his endeavor as a stand-alone Gallagher brother.

As per reports by NME, the Live Forever crooner addressed the crowd in attendance and praised his band who had “been with us from the beginning”, further stating that “this is going to be our last show for a bit, massive respect.”

Additionally, he also praised the trio of back up singers, who lent their vocals to the singer, saying, “And the beautiful girls.”

After Liam wrapped up his performance many fan accounts took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts, to hype up his return to Oasis.

“After a phenomenal seven year run, Liam Gallagher wrapped up his solo career last night at the Malta Weekender Festival. Next time he plays RNR Star will be with his brother Noel in Oasis, back where he belongs!” a user wrote.