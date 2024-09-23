 
Geo News

Liam Gallagher bids farewell to solo endeavor amid Oasis reunion plans

Liam Gallagher performed his last solo gig on Sunday for the Liam Gallagher And Friends Malta Weekender

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Liam Gallagher bids farewell to solo endeavor amid Oasis reunion plans
Liam Gallagher bids farewell to solo endeavor amid Oasis reunion plans 

Liam Gallagher just wrapped up his solo career as he gears to kick start the iconic rock band, Oasis’s 2025 reunion shows.

The famous rock star bid a hearty farewell to his live band that have been performing alongside him during his personal performances as a solo artist.

His last gig of the Liam Gallagher And Friends Malta Weekender on Sunday, was where he celebrated the end of his endeavor as a stand-alone Gallagher brother.

As per reports by NME, the Live Forever crooner addressed the crowd in attendance and praised his band who had “been with us from the beginning”, further stating that “this is going to be our last show for a bit, massive respect.”

Additionally, he also praised the trio of back up singers, who lent their vocals to the singer, saying, “And the beautiful girls.”

Liam Gallagher bids farewell to solo endeavor amid Oasis reunion plans

After Liam wrapped up his performance many fan accounts took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts, to hype up his return to Oasis.

“After a phenomenal seven year run, Liam Gallagher wrapped up his solo career last night at the Malta Weekender Festival. Next time he plays RNR Star will be with his brother Noel in Oasis, back where he belongs!” a user wrote.

Mick Jagger's young girlfriend believes ‘age is not an issue'
Mick Jagger's young girlfriend believes ‘age is not an issue'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh insult in UK ahead of Duke's visit video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh insult in UK ahead of Duke's visit
Kate Middleton wants to see Prince William groveling
Kate Middleton wants to see Prince William groveling
Janet Jackson's team responds to claims she made a public 'apology'
Janet Jackson's team responds to claims she made a public 'apology'
Nicole Kidman's 20-year dream role finally becomes reality
Nicole Kidman's 20-year dream role finally becomes reality
Prince William fears he'll lose Kate Middleton to cancer
Prince William fears he'll lose Kate Middleton to cancer
Blake Lively breaks cover since 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Blake Lively breaks cover since 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Jennifer Lopez twisting the knife in Ben Affleck till he spirals and lands into rehab
Jennifer Lopez twisting the knife in Ben Affleck till he spirals and lands into rehab