Samuel L. Jackson shares secret to 43 years of marriage with LaTanya Richardson

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson shared a daughter

Samuel L. Jackson has shared the secret to his long lasting marriage with wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Jackson, 75, talked about the couple’s approach to marriage in a cover story for AARP The Magazine's October/November 2024 issue.

The Pulp Fiction actor said the duo practice "a lot of tolerance, because everybody’s got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up.”

He admitted: "I’ve done s--- in my marriage that’s crazy, you know? She has too, in her head or whatever in reality, but you got to go, 'Is that a breakup offense?' Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?"

He continued: "Or, there are certain things that you learn to ignore about people — that she’s learned to ignore about me. And one of the things she had to accept is that I’m going to go to work. I’m going to go to work all the time until, you know, it’s time."

Jackson and LaTanya are parents to daughter Zoe, 42, and will celebrate 44 years of marriage in April.

Samuel L. Jackson’s new movie The Piano Lesson will hit select theaters November 8, then stream on Netflix from November 22.