Prince Harry emphasizes need for 'courage' during event to honor mom Diana

Prince Harry gave a heartwarming speech at an event honoring his late mother Princess Diana in New York City.

Harry joined the The Diana Award at the annual Concordia Summit on Monday. The CEO of The Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo led the discussion at the summit, which was centered around mental health and ways to empower the youth. Previous award recipients Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang of Indonesia and Christina Williams of Jamaica were also present.

During the discussion, Harry, the Duke of Sussex praised the young award winners and said that today’s youth gives him hope.

"I applaud you for certainly, [at] your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do, and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do," Harry said in his speech. "And I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys, not just you, but all of the award winners."

He continued: "The reason why I wanted to go last is because these guys are the ones that give me hope.”

"I've said it years ago and I'll say it again, the younger generation are – not putting too much pressure on you guys – you are what give me hope. The courage that you have gives me hope, because every single one of us need courage in order to really move the dial and create positive change in today's world, probably more so now than ever."

He father-of-two added, "So thank you to you guys for giving me and probably a whole lot of people in this room hope, and now we need to listen — constantly listen — and then act on the advice and the vision that you have, because otherwise it's your future that's being stolen from you, and that is unacceptable."

Prince Harry is in New York City for a number of engagements for philanthropic causes he holds dear. His presence in the city comes during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.