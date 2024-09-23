George Lynch details 'kind of scary' bodybuilding journey

George Lynch just got candid about pushing his limits with the guitar, one of the reasons why he is considered one of the most influential guitarists of the 1980’s.

Additionally, back in the 80’s and 90’s, most rock stars and icons were also expected to maintain a certain physique over which, Lynch worked hard, to keep intact, along with an impeccable sense of fashion.

Even though the Dream Warriors hitmaker got into bodybuilding and has maintained a rather impressive body shape for his age of 69, it has now been quite some time that Lynch has dropped his fitness journey.

As he promotes his new project called Casandra's Crossing and a collaborative album with Cassandra Carson, titled, Garden Of Earthly Delights, the guitar legend revealed how body building affected his skills over handling the instrument.

"Oh, it definitely did, yeah. I mean, in some small ways, I think it obviously made me stronger. So, I think that was beneficial to a certain extent,” he began.

The In My Dreams guitarist continued, “But also, I was starting to get these really massive cramps in my forearms. Static cramps that wouldn't go away. And I would get them when I'd try to play anything extended. And I had to try to do different things to try to alleviate that.”

"But, yeah, it was a byproduct of that. All that lifting, it really made it impossible for me sometimes to play. Any kind of extended solo, my left arm would just cramp up. And my hand would be like a claw. It was frozen. It was really actually kind of scary. And, yeah, not good. I was definitely overdoing it,” George Lynch concluded.