'Suits' star Patrick J. Adams looks back at life-changing scene from the show

Patrick J. Adams, famed for his role in the hit series Suits, reflect on how the show changed his life.

In a preview of his new podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, co-hosted with former co-star Sarah Rafferty, Adams opened up about his thoughts on the show's impact.

He recalled the pilot scene where his character, Mike Ross, is given an opportunity to work at the Pearson Hardman law firm.

Ross, who didn’t attend law school, impresses Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht) with his photographic memory.

Adam said, "It's weird to have a moment on camera where you could see your life change, you know? Because this is where my life changed. the show changed my whole life. It's changed my career. It's changed the way that I work. It's changed the people in my life," adding, "So many things wouldn't have happened were it not for the show."

Suits aired from 2011 to 2019 and has recently gained renewed popularity after becoming available on Netflix in June 2023.

Additionally, at the ATX TV Festival in June, the actor mentioned his interest in a potential Suits movie, noting that creator Aaron Korsh is keen on the idea.