How Meghan Markle ‘under delivery' made her into ‘frenzy story'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry overpromised for their brand, it is claimed .



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who created Archewell after exiting from the Royal Family in 2020, showcased a true good to be true picture for their admirers.

Speaking about the Sussex blunder, Mark Borkowski tells Matt Wilkinson: "They stuck together and didn't take advice, and it became a catalogue of these things, they over-promised a lot of their products they were going to bring.

"It started off being this brand that was going to set up a well-meaning foundation, they're going to do this great work.

"It was over-hyped and over-promised, and when you over-promise, then under-deliver, then you become the story.

"There's a feeding frenzy around the negativity, there was never any positivity."

He added: "They cannot carry on doing the same thing, what's happened to thisnew jam brand that she's bringing out? I mean how ridiculous is that, who does she want to be? The next Martha Stewart?

He continued: "I think you see desperation slipping in now and that should be an indication to say 'let's start again and learn from the royal family, post Diana', bring people in who know their stuff.”