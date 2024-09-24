Leonardo DiCaprio sets the record straight amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly has nothing to do with Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid his serious legal troubles.

Recently, a photo resurfaced showing DiCaprio at one of Diddy's infamous "white parties" in 1998, raising questions about his association with the rapper, who has been indicated on charges including sex trafficking.

However, a source close to the Titanic actor has told DailyMail.com that he has not had any contact with Diddy for years, stating, "Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this."

"He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s - but literally everyone did. They were not freak offs," the source added.

According to the insider, "They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying. He has nothing to do with any of that world."

"So for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous," they added.

Additionally, the actor, who is reportedly dating Vittoria Ceretti, is focused "on his career and his relationship" and he is not "thinking about Diddy's federal case, which he has nothing to do with."

For the unversed, Diddy was recently arrested and indicted on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and coercing women into prostitution. The allegations involve orchestrating "freak offs," which are described as forced sexual performances.

The rapper, 54, has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held in jail after a judge denied his bail request.