Kesha makes shocking revelation about major career move post Diddy drama

Kesha makes major career development after settlement with Dr. Luke and post Sean Diddy drama

September 24, 2024

Kesha announced that she's about to start a new course for her career on Monday.

The singer, who has previously been signed to the major label RCA and its Dr. Luke founded imprint Kemosabe Records, is now going to do it alone.

In regards to this, the singer-songwriter said in a statement that she was starting her own independent record label, which will be distributed globally in partnership with ADA, which handles independent distribution and label services for Warner Music Group.

According to Variety, she claimed, “I am proud to announce this partnership for the distribution of my music through Kesha Records.”

Moreover, the development came after the Die Young singer wrapped up her long-running legal saga with Dr. Luke after previously accusing him of sexual assault.

Additionally, according to Daily Mail, she also took aim at Sean 'Diddy' Combs last year by changing lyrics referencing him in her hit song TikTok to lines bashing him after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

As per the publication, the rapper was later indicted and arrested on sexual assault, racketeering and prostitution charges.

Furthermore, in her statement, Praying singer shared her principals and cast her new label as a way to extend her goals to help rising musicians.

In this regard, she stated, “My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label,' she said. 'Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness.”

As per the outlet, Kesha alluded to how her career was partially derailed by her years-long legal wrangling with Dr. Luke, while adding, “I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business.”

Although she was now only detailing the creation of her new label, Kesha actually made her debut as an independent artist back in July with the release of her single Joyride.

It is worth mentioning that back in December, Kesha celebrated finally freeing herself from Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records by posting a jubilant nude photo to Instagram. 

