Halle Berry turns heads with her red look ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Live! show

Halle Berry stepped out in Los Angeles ahead of her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on Monday.

The 58-year-old actress turned heads in a red, form-fitting midi dress with a swirly neckline and strutted down the street in a pair of metallic silver pumps.

According to Daily Mail, she sported a pair of cat-eyed, tortoiseshell sunglasses while walking around Hollywood while her caramel brown, chin-length bob was styled in sexy, voluminous beach waves.

Moreover, the Catwoman star, who recently said she felt like “a little part of me is dying” because she has been helping her daughter Nahla Aubry heal her “broken heart,” had a glow about her as she made her way into the studio to promote her new horror movie, Never Let Go.

Additionally, for her television appearance, she wore a soft, dewy makeup look complete with a perfectly pink, glossy pout.

In contrast to her red dress, she accessorized silver rings adorned with bright emerald gemstones.

On the talk show, she will be discussing her newest movie, which was released over the weekend on Friday, September 20.

As per the outlet, in Never Let Go, Berry stars alongside Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins, Percy Daggs III, Stephanie Lavigne and more.

It is worth mentioning that the story follows a mother, who is played by Berry, and her twin sons in the suspenseful horror flick.